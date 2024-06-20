Head to Head Comparison: Alight (NYSE:ALIT) vs. MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediaAlpha and Alight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $388.15 million 2.91 -$40.42 million ($0.68) -25.25 Alight $3.41 billion 1.21 -$345.00 million ($0.62) -11.89

MediaAlpha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 1 0 6 0 2.71 Alight 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MediaAlpha and Alight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus price target of $22.71, indicating a potential upside of 32.29%. Alight has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.82%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than MediaAlpha.

Risk & Volatility

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -7.76% N/A -21.56% Alight -9.19% 5.14% 2.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Alight shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Alight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alight beats MediaAlpha on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

