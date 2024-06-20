Head-To-Head Comparison: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) versus NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) and NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Foundry Bancorp and NB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Blue Foundry Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. NB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.24%. Given NB Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp -10.89% -2.52% -0.44% NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and NB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and NB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $41.17 million 5.17 -$7.40 million ($0.40) -22.45 NB Bancorp $236.08 million 2.62 $9.82 million N/A N/A

NB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NB Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

