Head to Head Comparison: Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) & APi Group (NYSE:APG)

Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF – Get Free Report) and APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Caribbean Investment and APi Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribbean Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A APi Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

APi Group has a consensus target price of $44.29, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

86.6% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of APi Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Caribbean Investment and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A APi Group 2.49% 37.83% 10.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caribbean Investment and APi Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribbean Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A APi Group $6.93 billion 1.53 $153.00 million ($2.15) -17.94

APi Group has higher revenue and earnings than Caribbean Investment.

Summary

APi Group beats Caribbean Investment on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Corporate. The Financial Services segment comprises of banking activities and corporate services. The Corporate segment includes executive management, administrative and general corporate costs. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Leeward, the United Kingdom.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment provides various infrastructure and specialized industrial plant services, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. This segment offers engineering and design, fabrication, installation, maintenance service and repair, retrofitting and upgrading services, pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry. It serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, distribution and fulfillment centers, manufacturing, education, healthcare, telecom, utilities, transmission and integrity, high tech, entertainment, government, and infrastructure markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

