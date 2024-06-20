Head to Head Comparison: G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) and Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for G1 Therapeutics and Qilian International Holding Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics 1 0 3 0 2.50 Qilian International Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 238.54%. Given G1 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe G1 Therapeutics is more favorable than Qilian International Holding Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics $82.51 million 1.62 -$47.97 million ($0.62) -4.13 Qilian International Holding Group $46.47 million 0.60 -$7.78 million N/A N/A

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Qilian International Holding Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Qilian International Holding Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G1 Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qilian International Holding Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Qilian International Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics -36.40% -74.75% -24.25% Qilian International Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of Qilian International Holding Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats Qilian International Holding Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer. It is also developing Trilaciclib that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for 1L metastatic triple negative breast cancer (mTNBC); and Phase 2 clinical trial as an antibody-drug conjugate combination trial in mTNBC, as well as completed Phase 2 clinical trial for Neoadjuvant TNBC and 1L Bladder cancer. The company has a license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Inc. for the development and commercialization of lerociclib using an oral dosage form to treat various indication in humans; Incyclix for the development and commercialization of a CDK2 inhibitor for all human and veterinary uses; and Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd for the development and commercialization of trilaciclib in all indications. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Qilian International Holding Group

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions. It offers Qilian Shan oxytetracycline tablets to prevent and treat a range of diseases in chickens, turkeys, cattle, swine, and human; and Qilian Shan oxytetracycline APIs for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture medications. In addition, the company offers TCMD products, such as Ahan antibacterial paste to treat refractory chronic skin diseases; heparin products, including heparin sodium preparations for pharmaceutical companies to produce medications for cardiovascular diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, and hemodialysis; and Zhu Xiaochang sausage casings, which are natural food products for culinary application. Further, it provides Xiongguan organic fertilizers to improve crop yield and soil's chemical properties and reduce soil compaction; and Xiongguan organic-inorganic compound fertilizers to increased plant growth. Qilian International Holding Group Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Jiuquan, the People's Republic of China.

