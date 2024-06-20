Head-To-Head Comparison: UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UBS Group and Danske Bank A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $42.61 billion 2.55 $27.85 billion $9.18 3.40 Danske Bank A/S $7.61 billion N/A $3.09 billion $1.82 8.21

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Danske Bank A/S. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danske Bank A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. UBS Group pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danske Bank A/S pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UBS Group and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Danske Bank A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 39.78% 7.78% 0.40% Danske Bank A/S 41.00% 12.64% 0.58%

Summary

UBS Group beats Danske Bank A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group



UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. It also provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, credit and debit cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, retirement, and wealth management services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, and transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management services, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions. In addition, the company offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. Further, it advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; distributes, trades in, finances, and clears cash equities and equity-linked products; structures, originates, and distributes new equity and equity-linked issues; and originates, distributes, manages risk, and provides liquidity in foreign exchange, rates, credit and precious metals. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Danske Bank A/S



Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities. It also provides advisory services to personal and private banking customers; and business advisory services, including acquisition, change of ownership, strategic development, or international expansion. In addition, the company offers financing, risk management, investment, and financial advisory services for large corporates and institutions; healthcare solutions; and online and mobile banking services. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

