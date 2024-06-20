Head to Head Comparison: Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) & Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) and Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Webuy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Winmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Webuy Global and Winmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Winmark $83.24 million 15.25 $40.18 million $10.95 33.12

Profitability

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than Webuy Global.

This table compares Webuy Global and Winmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A Winmark 48.36% -84.36% 93.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Webuy Global and Winmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webuy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Winmark 0 0 1 0 3.00

Winmark has a consensus target price of $445.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Winmark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Winmark is more favorable than Webuy Global.

Summary

Winmark beats Webuy Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. Further, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Additionally, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

