Head-To-Head Contrast: Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF) versus Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF – Get Free Report) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tokens.com and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93% Coinbase Global 33.98% 9.42% 0.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokens.com 0 1 0 0 2.00 Coinbase Global 2 9 9 0 2.35

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tokens.com and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $215.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.67%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Tokens.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tokens.com and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 17.31 -$10.14 million -0.01 -10.59 Coinbase Global $3.97 billion 14.58 $94.87 million $5.01 47.10

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Tokens.com. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Tokens.com on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

