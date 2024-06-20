Head to Head Review: Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML)

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Critical Metals and Freeport-McMoRan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Critical Metals N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan $22.86 billion 3.00 $1.85 billion $1.13 42.20

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Critical Metals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan 6.97% 7.17% 3.70%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Critical Metals and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Critical Metals has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Critical Metals and Freeport-McMoRan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Freeport-McMoRan 0 6 9 0 2.60

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus price target of $51.47, suggesting a potential upside of 7.92%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Critical Metals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Critical Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

