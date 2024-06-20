Head to Head Review: Lazydays (GORV) & The Competition

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lazydays to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Lazydays has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ peers have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lazydays and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.08 billion -$110.27 million -0.34 Lazydays Competitors $9.46 billion $265.39 million -10.21

Profitability

Lazydays’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Lazydays and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Lazydays Competitors -3.01% -45.73% -5.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lazydays and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays Competitors 237 1216 1720 54 2.49

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Lazydays’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lazydays beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Lazydays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.