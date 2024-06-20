Head to Head Review: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -572.69% -110.25% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -142.69%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$23.86 million ($12.64) -0.33 Nemaura Medical $80,000.00 22.70 -$14.14 million ($0.39) -0.12

This table compares PolyPid and Nemaura Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nemaura Medical has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PolyPid has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for PolyPid and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

PolyPid currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.63%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 5,455.56%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than PolyPid.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats PolyPid on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Free Report)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

