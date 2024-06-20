HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $176,820.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,530 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.