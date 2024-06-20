Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50

Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Performance

Henderson Opportunities stock opened at GBX 223.05 ($2.83) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 221.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 594.06. The company has a market cap of £88.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1,076.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Henderson Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169 ($2.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.02).

Insider Transactions at Henderson Opportunities

In other news, insider Harry Morgan bought 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £263.68 ($335.04). 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Henderson Opportunities

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

