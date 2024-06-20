Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Buys 10,672 Shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $11,632.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,569,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,635.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 42,149 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $48,471.35.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 81,582 shares of Alset stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $88,924.38.

On Monday, June 10th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 16,567 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $16,732.67.

On Thursday, June 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 6,753 shares of Alset stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $7,495.83.

On Thursday, May 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 11,990 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $10,671.10.

On Friday, May 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 456,488 shares of Alset stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $310,411.84.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 67,215 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,739.10.

Alset Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEI opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.05. Alset Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 227.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 277,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Further Reading

