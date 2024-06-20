Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 42,149 Shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 42,149 shares of Alset stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,471.35. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,611,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,453,269.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 10,672 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,632.48.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 81,582 shares of Alset stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $88,924.38.

On Monday, June 10th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 16,567 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $16,732.67.

On Thursday, June 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 6,753 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $7,495.83.

On Thursday, May 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 11,990 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $10,671.10.

On Friday, May 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 456,488 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $310,411.84.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 67,215 shares of Alset stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $49,739.10.

Alset Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of AEI opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. Alset Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 227.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 277,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Alset as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company's stock.

Alset Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

