Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 542,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 933,600 shares.The stock last traded at $35.62 and had previously closed at $35.31.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HESM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.6516 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $51,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.