Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $51,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $48,291,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,302,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,987,000 after buying an additional 1,691,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after buying an additional 1,464,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after buying an additional 1,458,034 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

