High Income Securities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:PCF opened at $6.80 on Thursday. High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.
About High Income Securities Fund
