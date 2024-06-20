High Income Securities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0622 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PCF opened at $6.80 on Thursday. High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

About High Income Securities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.