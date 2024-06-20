High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of High Tide in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

High Tide Price Performance

Shares of CVE:HIT opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. High Tide has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

