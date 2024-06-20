High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of High Tide in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
High Tide Price Performance
Shares of CVE:HIT opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. High Tide has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than High Tide
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.