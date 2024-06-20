HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $447,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nordson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Nordson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Nordson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $232.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average of $256.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

