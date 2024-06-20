HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07.

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

