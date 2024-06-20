Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $216.00 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.76 and a twelve month high of $216.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.93. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

