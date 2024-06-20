Hoese & Co LLP Has $365,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hoese & Co LLP trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.3% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 115.3% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 492,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,420,000 after buying an additional 245,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.48 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.36. The firm has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

