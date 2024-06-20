Hoese & Co LLP Sells 85 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE V opened at $273.62 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.98 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

