HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

HMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ HMST opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $198.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.33. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 167.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

