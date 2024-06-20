HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HMST

HomeStreet Price Performance

HomeStreet stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.33.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 167.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.