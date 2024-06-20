Horizen Price Hits $6.78 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $102.52 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $6.78 or 0.00010251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00038715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00030936 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,122,156 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

