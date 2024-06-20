Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,459,000 after buying an additional 143,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15,061.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $133.70 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

