H&R Block, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will earn $5.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.37. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

HRB stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

