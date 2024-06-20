Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 3,141.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Hub Group worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens decreased their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.54.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

