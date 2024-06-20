ICON Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $157.36 million and $3.29 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,004,251,643 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,004,251,716.3174516 with 1,004,252,085.0011686 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15271543 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,801,725.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

