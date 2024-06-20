Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Illumina alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $108.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average is $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $203.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.