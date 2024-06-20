Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Down 0.2%

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMNGet Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $35.66. 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.75.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

About Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

