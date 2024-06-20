Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.4 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

