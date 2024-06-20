Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Update

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $69.73 on Thursday. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $67.10 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $878,500 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

