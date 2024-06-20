Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 230.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,243,000 after purchasing an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 925,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,395,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $82,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,761. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:INGR opened at $115.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.74 and its 200-day moving average is $113.08. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

