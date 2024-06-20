Insider Buying: AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $20,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
AerSale Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ ASLE opened at $6.60 on Thursday. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $90.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
