Insider Buying: AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $20,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $6.60 on Thursday. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $90.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASLE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in AerSale by 783.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AerSale by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 9.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

