Insider Buying: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) SVP Marissa R. Tenazas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of FDP stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 247,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,363 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127,682 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 344,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 78,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDP

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.