Insider Buying: Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Insider Acquires 225,000 Shares of Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,375.00.

Patrick Triggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Patrick Triggs bought 72,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Patrick Triggs bought 99,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,960.00.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

Happy Creek Minerals stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$7.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.38.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

