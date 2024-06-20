Insider Buying: Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY) Insider Acquires 225,000 Shares of Stock

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Triggs bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,375.00.
Patrick Triggs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Patrick Triggs bought 72,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520.00.
- On Friday, April 12th, Patrick Triggs bought 99,000 shares of Happy Creek Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,960.00.
Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance
Happy Creek Minerals stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$7.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.38.
Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile
Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Happy Creek Minerals
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Costco Split History: Is it Time for Costco to Split Again?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.