Insider Buying: Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC) Director Buys 7,200 Shares of Stock

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert Samuel Palter bought 7,200 shares of Sagicor Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

SFC opened at C$6.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$915.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$7.41.

Sagicor Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Sagicor Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sagicor Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

