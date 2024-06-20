Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Insider Sells 24,531 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) insider Cintia Piccina sold 24,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $22,813.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,612.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.05.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
