Insider Selling: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Insider Sells 24,531 Shares of Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) insider Cintia Piccina sold 24,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $22,813.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,612.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on ADAP

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.