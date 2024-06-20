Insider Selling: Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,447.27).

Critical Metals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CRTM stock opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. Critical Metals Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.36 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £3.91 million, a PE ratio of -141.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.15.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

