Insider Selling: Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,447.27).
Critical Metals Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of CRTM stock opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. Critical Metals Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.36 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £3.91 million, a PE ratio of -141.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.15.
Critical Metals Company Profile
