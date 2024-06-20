Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,215 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $109.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.