Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 906 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 906 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 151,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $11,054,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $2,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $288.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.76. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $431.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

