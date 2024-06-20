Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 9,994 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,151,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.53.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 85,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

