Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 131.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DG opened at $126.59 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

