Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,358 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

