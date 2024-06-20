Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 18,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $353.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

