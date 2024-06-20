Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

