Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $228,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $143.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

