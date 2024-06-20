Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $286,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

